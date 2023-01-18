WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $221,000 Holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,457 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000.

NYSE:FCT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,073. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $13.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0695 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

