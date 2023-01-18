WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $8.01 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,580,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,058,000 after purchasing an additional 435,648 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.5% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,002,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4,963.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,944,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,293 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $82,019,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,332,000 after purchasing an additional 277,282 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.30. 2,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,153. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $65.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.86.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.