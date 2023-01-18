WESCAP Management Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,069. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $243.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

