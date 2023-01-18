WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 4,531 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 91.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.76. The stock had a trading volume of 227,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,783,211. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.45. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

