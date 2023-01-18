WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 8,457 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,457 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 110.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $281,000.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Up 0.5 %

FCT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,073. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0695 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.