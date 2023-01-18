Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:WDOFF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.82. 144,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,133. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

