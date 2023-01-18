Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Trading Down 12.1%

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) shares were down 12.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.80 and last traded at C$6.83. Approximately 538,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 593,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.77.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDO shares. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$11.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.44.

The stock has a market cap of C$934.71 million and a P/E ratio of 75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.82.

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Main sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total value of C$86,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,000.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

