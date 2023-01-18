Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $223.00 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.91. The company has a market capitalization of $420.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

