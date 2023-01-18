Westshore Wealth LLC Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 237,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,912,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.4% during the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 23,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,267,587. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.94. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $112.42.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.