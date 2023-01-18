Westshore Wealth LLC Sells 68 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Westshore Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.72. 108,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043,059. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.98.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

