Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.25-$19.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.70 billion-$19.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.95 billion. Whirlpool also updated its FY22 guidance to $19.25 EPS.

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Whirlpool from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of WHR opened at $154.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.73. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $124.43 and a twelve month high of $214.33.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($1.10). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 168.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after acquiring an additional 146,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after purchasing an additional 134,251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,541,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Whirlpool by 190.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 71,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 47,090 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

