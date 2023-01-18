WiL LLC Takes $647,000 Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

WiL LLC bought a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. ON makes up about 3.7% of WiL LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ON by 847.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 112,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ON by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ON by 93.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ON by 982.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 27,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ON by 51.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 926,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ON from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.71. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $339.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.75 million. ON had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

