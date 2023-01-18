Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 42,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 12,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Wilton Resources Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.90 million and a PE ratio of -26.79.

About Wilton Resources

(Get Rating)

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and natural gas properties in various locations, including the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.