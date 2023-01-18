WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Down 96.6% in December

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the December 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXSE. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 20.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the first quarter valued at $240,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the third quarter worth $340,000.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.76. The company had a trading volume of 85,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,780. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.14.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

