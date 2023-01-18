WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Trading Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.95 and last traded at $38.12. Approximately 522,954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 553,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average of $35.62.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 225.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 68.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 122.4% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 155.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 495.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.