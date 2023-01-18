Wojak Finance Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Wojak Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Wojak Finance has a total market capitalization of $175.69 million and $55,719.90 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wojak Finance has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00428640 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,302.69 or 0.30087389 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.79 or 0.00767569 BTC.

Wojak Finance’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wojak Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wojak Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

