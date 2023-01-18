Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) vs. Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and Aptiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -13,687.23% -42.04% -35.69% Aptiv 2.21% 9.06% 3.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Worksport and Aptiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $300,000.00 57.30 -$7.90 million ($0.81) -1.23 Aptiv $15.62 billion 1.78 $590.00 million $1.15 89.17

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than Worksport. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

1.2% of Worksport shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Aptiv shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Worksport shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Aptiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Worksport has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptiv has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Worksport and Aptiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 0 0 N/A Aptiv 1 3 11 0 2.67

Aptiv has a consensus price target of $137.44, suggesting a potential upside of 34.03%. Given Aptiv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aptiv is more favorable than Worksport.

Summary

Aptiv beats Worksport on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and non-Parasitic, hydrogen-based green energy solutions. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 2, 2003 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems integration, and software development for vehicle safety, security, comfort, and convenience, such as sensing and perception systems, electronic control units, multi-domain controllers, vehicle connectivity systems, application software, and autonomous driving technologies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

