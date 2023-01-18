World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.41% of World Acceptance worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in World Acceptance by 127.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in World Acceptance by 20.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in World Acceptance by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in World Acceptance by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance stock opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.09. The company has a quick ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 18.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $228.70. The stock has a market cap of $506.93 million, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.29.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.39). World Acceptance had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $151.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WRLD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of World Acceptance from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

