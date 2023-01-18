World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 62,749 shares.The stock last traded at $81.26 and had previously closed at $80.98.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRLD. Stephens decreased their price objective on World Acceptance from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.09. The company has a quick ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 18.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $498.36 million, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.29.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.39). World Acceptance had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $151.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 127.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 20.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $229,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

