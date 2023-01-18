WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.72) to GBX 1,100 ($13.42) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on WPP from GBX 915 ($11.17) to GBX 864 ($10.54) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.77) to GBX 1,260 ($15.38) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $886.75.

WPP stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,690. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in WPP by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

