WPP plc (LON:WPP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,070.67 ($13.06).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.72) to GBX 1,100 ($13.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on WPP from GBX 900 ($10.98) to GBX 850 ($10.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,290 ($15.74) to GBX 1,210 ($14.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on WPP from GBX 915 ($11.17) to GBX 864 ($10.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

WPP Stock Performance

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 924.40 ($11.28) on Wednesday. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 713 ($8.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($15.03). The firm has a market cap of £9.90 billion and a PE ratio of 1,680.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 853.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 810.41.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

