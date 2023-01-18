Wrapped Bitcoin Trading Up 22% Over Last 7 Days (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for $21,166.17 or 0.99771315 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and approximately $76.08 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003119 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 83.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00421892 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,348.52 or 0.29613735 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.34 or 0.00757262 BTC.
Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile
Wrapped Bitcoin launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 180,548 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.