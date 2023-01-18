Wrapped BNB Price Tops $290.21 on Major Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $135.69 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $290.21 or 0.01397150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00427768 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,243.46 or 0.30026134 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.76 or 0.00773148 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,748,793 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

