Wrapped Cardano Trading Up 8% This Week (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001608 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $11.64 billion and $130,251.84 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00427213 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,286.34 or 0.29987195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.00773061 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,563,619,168 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.35123371 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $94,976.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

