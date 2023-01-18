Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Hits Market Cap of $62.91 Million

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Velas has a market cap of $62.91 million and approximately $25,134.21 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Velas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 87.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.52 or 0.00429758 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,494.35 or 0.30165864 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.45 or 0.00749926 BTC.

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02773666 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $21,981.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.