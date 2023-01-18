Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of XIN opened at $4.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $12.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

