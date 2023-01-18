Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Director Acquires $98,000.00 in Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) Director George N. Mattson acquired 100,000 shares of XOS stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 469,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
XOS Stock Performance
Shares of XOS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. 641,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,890. Xos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.19.
XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. XOS had a negative net margin of 136.53% and a negative return on equity of 55.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Xos, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on XOS to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of XOS from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of XOS to $2.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of XOS from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.
XOS Company Profile
Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
