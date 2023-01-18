Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Director Acquires $98,000.00 in Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) Director George N. Mattson acquired 100,000 shares of XOS stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 469,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of XOS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. 641,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,890. Xos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.19.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. XOS had a negative net margin of 136.53% and a negative return on equity of 55.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Xos, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of XOS by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,349,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 25,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in XOS by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 90,766 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in XOS by 406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 379,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in XOS by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in XOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on XOS to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of XOS from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of XOS to $2.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of XOS from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

