Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Director Acquires $28,379.34 in Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Rating) Director George N. Mattson acquired 28,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,379.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 498,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,619.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

XOS Price Performance

NASDAQ:XOSWW remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 28,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,331. Xos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.48.

