XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $718,000.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $718,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,644,856.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of XPEL stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.15. 184,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,363. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average of $64.56.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. XPEL had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. On average, analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPEL. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on XPEL to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on XPEL in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,190,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,610,000 after purchasing an additional 273,640 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after purchasing an additional 411,462 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in XPEL by 3.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,068,000 after acquiring an additional 42,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,321,000 after acquiring an additional 75,193 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,084,000 after acquiring an additional 99,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

