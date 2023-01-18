Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) Holdings Decreased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPER. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the first quarter valued at $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XPER. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xperi in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,238. Xperi Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.64 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xperi Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

