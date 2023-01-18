XSGD (XSGD) Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last week, XSGD has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD token can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $47.97 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About XSGD

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,709,728 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

