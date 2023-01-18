xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $84.18 Million

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. xSUSHI has a total market cap of $84.18 million and approximately $37,115.68 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xSUSHI token can now be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00008002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00429095 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.43 or 0.30119288 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.18 or 0.00762833 BTC.

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI’s genesis date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xSUSHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xSUSHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

