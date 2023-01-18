Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.20

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.20 and last traded at C$8.09, with a volume of 354790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cormark increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$6.80 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$69.05.

Yamana Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85.

Yamana Gold Increases Dividend

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$551.16 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading

