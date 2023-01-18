YES WORLD (YES) Price Hits $0.0164 on Major Exchanges

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, YES WORLD has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One YES WORLD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. YES WORLD has a total market capitalization of $13.87 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 85.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00430657 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,501.46 or 0.30228954 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.56 or 0.00741885 BTC.

YES WORLD’s genesis date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24.

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YES WORLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YES WORLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

