Zcash (ZEC) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $727.04 million and approximately $72.40 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $44.98 or 0.00211425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00074833 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00050134 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,162,525 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.