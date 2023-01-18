ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Capitalization of $434,146.90

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $434,146.90 and $25.46 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00212399 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00073061 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00046860 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

