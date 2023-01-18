ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, January 20th (NASDAQ:CNET)

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, January 20th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, January 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:CNET traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. 767,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,746. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.43. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 18.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

