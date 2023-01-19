10,335 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $510,079,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,723,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,883,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,469,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.14. 347,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,842,881. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

