114 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $441.66. 35,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $477.76 and its 200 day moving average is $443.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $365.34 and a one year high of $498.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $469.56.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

