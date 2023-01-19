12,179 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Purchased by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,179 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 2.1% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after acquiring an additional 606,893 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $763,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LNG stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.05. The stock had a trading volume of 28,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

