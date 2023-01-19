180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 521,100 shares, an increase of 1,060.6% from the December 15th total of 44,900 shares. Currently, 31.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 180 Life Sciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,603,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 79,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 66,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

180 Life Sciences Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATNF opened at $3.56 on Thursday. 180 Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

180 Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:ATNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on 180 Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About 180 Life Sciences

1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

