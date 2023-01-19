1inch Network (1INCH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $59.80 Million

1inch Network (1INCH) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One 1inch Network token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00002197 BTC on popular exchanges. 1inch Network has a market cap of $370.15 million and $59.80 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 1inch Network has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1inch Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00429391 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,339.61 or 0.30140079 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.47 or 0.00762914 BTC.

About 1inch Network

1inch Network’s launch date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 797,205,104 tokens. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io.

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The 1inch Network unites decentralized protocols whose synergy enables the most lucrative, fastest and protected operations in the DeFi space. The 1INCH token is the governance and utility token of the 1inch Network. The token is applied in different capacities in the two existing protocols and will be used in the tokenomics of all new protocols released by the 1inch Network. 1INCH is a multichain token, currently available on Ethereum and BNB Chain over a bridge.The 1INCH token enables protocol governance, allowing 1INCH stakers to vote for and receive rewards. The token is applied in different capacities in the existing protocols and will be used in the tokenomics of all new protocols released by the 1inch Network.One of the key instant governance features is that 1INCH token stakers can constantly and dynamically vote to change protocols’ settings, without having to wait for proposals to be submitted or concluded.Currently, the main application of 1INCH as a utility token is in the 1inch Liquidity Protocol where it is used as a connector to achieve high-efficiency routing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1inch Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.