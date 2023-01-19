1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Short Interest Update

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1st Colonial Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 1st Colonial Bancorp stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.31% of 1st Colonial Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Colonial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCOB remained flat at $14.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.77. 1st Colonial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:FCOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1st Colonial Bancorp had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $8.29 million during the quarter.

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

