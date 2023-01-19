330,000 Shares in Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) Bought by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 30.28% of Ra Medical Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMED. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ra Medical Systems by 125.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 188,608 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Ra Medical Systems by 632.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 167,227 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Ra Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000.

Ra Medical Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Ra Medical Systems stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $62.95.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems ( NYSE:RMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 169.55% and a negative net margin of 110,533.34%. Analysts predict that Ra Medical Systems, Inc. will post -36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. It offers destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation, a minimally invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

