37 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Acquired by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AutoZone by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in AutoZone by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,742,000 after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,576,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 297.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Up 0.1 %

AutoZone stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,348.39. 1,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,095. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,450.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,308.47. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $25.69 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,597.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $22,691,045 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.