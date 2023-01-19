51,125 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Bought by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 45,182 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,630,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.61. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,470. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $32.26.

