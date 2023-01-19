51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Down 3.6 %

51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $5.81 on Monday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) by 193.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of 51Talk Online Education Group worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

