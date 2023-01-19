5,434 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ResMed Stock Performance

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $330,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $332,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,025,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $330,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863,029.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,439,247 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

RMD traded up $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $228.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $262.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.68.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

