849 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Purchased by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BMY traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.46. 147,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,481,339. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $61.19 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average is $73.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

