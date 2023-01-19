A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $506.40

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 506.40 ($6.18) and traded as high as GBX 544.60 ($6.65). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 542 ($6.61), with a volume of 92,246 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAG shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 650 ($7.93) to GBX 610 ($7.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 517.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 506.60. The stock has a market cap of £598.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,725.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

